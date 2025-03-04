Taiwanese boy band 5566’s Tony Sun marries singer Ariel Sha

Taiwanese singer-actor Tony Sun, 47, of boy band 5566 fame and singer Ariel Sha, 36, tied the knot after six years together on Monday (Mar 3), the couple announced on Facebook the same day.

The two were first rumoured to be dating in 2019 after Sha appeared as a frequent guest on Sun’s variety show The Hunger Games. But they denied their relationship then and insisted they were just "good friends".

Tagging each other in a post on their respective accounts, they said in Mandarin: “Starting today, we are no longer just good friends!”

“In the past, there was the romance of love and ease of friendship between us, but now, there is an added bond and responsibility of a family,” Sun and Sha added.

The couple said that they had woken up one day, flipped through the calendar and landed on the date of Mar 3.

They described the date as “simple and lovely” and that it was “as if two hands were making ‘okay’ signs, symbolising that no matter what difficulties are encountered, whether it is sunny or rainy, everything will be okay!”

It was then that they decided to register their marriage on Mar 3.

In the post, Sun and Sha also shared some pictures of themselves with their pet dog NiNi.

They said: “In the days to come, as long as we are with each other, plus the company of NiNi, we believe that everything can be solved easily, and that everything will be okay!”

The couple concluded: “Finally, a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has cared for us all along. May each of your days be filled with beauty, and everything will be okay.”

Sun rose to stardom as the leader of Taiwanese boy band 5566 that formed in 2002. Originally a quintet, the band now has three members: Sun, Zax Wang and Jason Hsu.