Taiwanese stars Roy Chiu and Tiffany Ann Hsu are married

The eye-catching solitaire diamond ring is a customed design that is estimated to be two carats in size and cost approximately NT$4,000,000 (S$190,700), according to Apple Daily.

The pair is said to have registered their marriage on Dec 7, with 56-year-old Taiwanese host Pauline Lan Hsin Mei as their witness. Lan shared on social media that the newly married couple are alike in many ways – both are extremely filial. She urged them to treasure their union and to have children soon.

Dating rumours started when the pair starred opposite each other in the 2021 hit movie Man In Love. The movie is a remake of a 2014 South Korean film of the same name. However, the pair never made their relationship status known.

The couple’s high-profile exes Rainie Yang – Chiu had a brief relationship with Yang – and Ethan Ruan – Hsu dated him for eight years – were among the first to offer their well wishes.

Other celebrities Ruby Lin, Hannah Quinlivan, Eric Chou and Chen Bolin also congratulated the happy couple.

When asked if there will be a wedding ceremony, Hsu said that will have to wait. As for whether kids are on the cards, the 37-year-old actress replied that work will take precedence.