Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to perform at King Charles's coronation

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King Charles III's coronation, the BBC said on Friday (Apr 14).

A televised Coronation Concert is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7 – the day after Charles is officially crowned king.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the coronation was a "once-in-a-generation occasion" and called the concert line-up "world class".

But recent reports have said that a number of big-name stars have turned down the gig, including Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls. They are said to have declined because of scheduling clashes or touring commitments.