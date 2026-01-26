Japanese superstar Takeru Satoh stars in mini-movie for Twice's Misamo unit
Actor Takeru Satoh, famous for his roles in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin series and superhero series Kamen Rider Den-O, starred in a mini-movie that highlighted songs in the upcoming album Play by Misamo, the Japanese unit of K-pop girl group Twice.
Misamo – the Japanese unit of K-pop girl group Twice – is set to release its first full-length album, Play, on Feb 4. In the lead-up to the album's highly anticipated release, the trio – comprising Mina, Sana and Momo – has partnered with one of Japan's biggest actors, Takeru Satoh, to deliver confetti-filled goodness.
On Sunday (Jan 25) night, Misamo dropped a mini-movie to highlight the songs that will appear on Play. The unannounced release shocked fans even further after it was revealed that Satoh was starring in it.
International audiences will know Takeru Satoh through his many high-profile roles, including Himura Kenshin in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film series, Wataru Suzuki in the Japanese adaptation of the time-travel series Marry My Husband and Ryotaro Nogami in the 2007 superhero series Kamen Rider Den-O.
A household name in Japan for decades, Satoh was recently handed the Asia Star Award at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards, sharing the win with Girls' Generation member Yoona and Singaporean singer JJ Lin.
The five-minute-long video by Misamo sees Satoh playing a ringmaster who is presiding over a competition to "decide the true queen of Misamo", with the losers getting turned into mice.
With no other choice, the Misamo members step into the contest, each showcasing her individual dancing prowess, with Mina gliding through the R&B-tinged Turning Tables, Sana turning it up with the upbeat Ma Cherry and Momo bringing it home with the punchy Kitty.
Just as Satoh is about to declare a winner, the Misamo members stage a rebellion and attack the competition's judges, with the battle set to other songs in Play.
Eventually, Mina, Sana and Momo corner Satoh, who promptly changes his tune and declares that all three "have officially passed the audition", presenting them their crowns.
The video ends with the quartet taking a bow on stage.
Fans have since praised the collaboration and video, calling it "one of the most creative highlight medleys ever".
One fan wrote: "Getting Takeru Satoh in your highlight video is such a flex. Misamo has incredible power in Japan."
The release of Play comes more than a year after Misamo's last mini album, Haute Couture. It will be released in multiple album variants, with each variant having between nine and 12 songs. Misamo previously released Play's title track, Confetti, on Jan 16.