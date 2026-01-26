Japanese superstar Takeru Satoh stars in mini-movie for Twice's Misamo unit

Misamo – the Japanese unit of K-pop girl group Twice – is set to release its first full-length album, Play, on Feb 4. In the lead-up to the album's highly anticipated release, the trio – comprising Mina, Sana and Momo – has partnered with one of Japan's biggest actors, Takeru Satoh, to deliver confetti-filled goodness.

On Sunday (Jan 25) night, Misamo dropped a mini-movie to highlight the songs that will appear on Play. The unannounced release shocked fans even further after it was revealed that Satoh was starring in it.

International audiences will know Takeru Satoh through his many high-profile roles, including Himura Kenshin in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film series, Wataru Suzuki in the Japanese adaptation of the time-travel series Marry My Husband and Ryotaro Nogami in the 2007 superhero series Kamen Rider Den-O.

A household name in Japan for decades, Satoh was recently handed the Asia Star Award at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards, sharing the win with Girls' Generation member Yoona and Singaporean singer JJ Lin.