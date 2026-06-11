Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84; Rajinikanth, Vijay, Radikaa and others pay tribute

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, widely credited with transforming Tamil cinema through his portrayals of rural life, has died at the age of 84.

According to The Economic Times, Bharathiraja died on Wednesday (Jun 10) following prolonged health issues. The filmmaker had been hospitalised in Chennai, India, in late 2025 and was receiving treatment for breathing-related complications. In recent months, photographs of him undergoing treatment had circulated online, prompting concern among fans.

His death comes around a year after the loss of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2025 at the age of 48.

Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, whom he married in 1974, and their daughter, Janani Bharathiraja.