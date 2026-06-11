Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84; Rajinikanth, Vijay, Radikaa and others pay tribute
The filmmaker behind landmark films such as 16 Vayathinile and Muthal Mariyathai is widely credited with reshaping Tamil cinema.
Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, widely credited with transforming Tamil cinema through his portrayals of rural life, has died at the age of 84.
According to The Economic Times, Bharathiraja died on Wednesday (Jun 10) following prolonged health issues. The filmmaker had been hospitalised in Chennai, India, in late 2025 and was receiving treatment for breathing-related complications. In recent months, photographs of him undergoing treatment had circulated online, prompting concern among fans.
His death comes around a year after the loss of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2025 at the age of 48.
Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, whom he married in 1974, and their daughter, Janani Bharathiraja.
Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja became one of the most influential directors in Tamil cinema.
His 1977 debut film, 16 Vayathinile, is widely regarded as a landmark work for moving Tamil filmmaking away from studio-bound productions and into real rural locations, helping redefine how village life was portrayed on screen.
He went on to direct award-winning films, including Muthal Mariyathai (1985), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil; Karuththamma (1994), which addressed female infanticide and won the National Award for Family Welfare; and Kadal Pookkal (2001), which earned the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.
Many of his films explored issues such as the caste system, gender inequality, interfaith relationships and social traditions in rural India.
Beyond directing, Bharathiraja also worked as an actor, portraying various roles in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Kurangu Bommai (2017) and Thiruchitrambalam (2022).
Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across India's film industry and political circles.
According to local media reports, actor Rajinikanth attended Bharathiraja's funeral and became emotional while speaking to reporters. The pair had shared a professional relationship spanning nearly five decades, beginning with the director's debut film 16 Vayathinile, which helped establish Rajinikanth's early screen career.
Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who made her acting debut in Bharathiraja's 1978 film Kizhakke Pogum Rail, described him as one of the most important figures in her life.
“Two people shaped me into who I am. One was my mother; the other was my guru, Bharathiraja sir,” the renowned actress wrote on Instagram.
Father-and-son film stars Sivakumar and Suriya also paid their respects. The former wrote a tribute in The Hindu Newspaper, calling the late director one of "Tamil cinema’s greatest filmmakers. No one can claim the distinction of authentically portraying Tamil Nadu’s villages on the screen".
Other tributes were shared by figures including Chiranjeevi, M K Stalin and actor-politician Joseph Vijay, who attended the funeral.