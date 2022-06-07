Local actress Tan Kheng Hua writes heartwarming note to her daughter: ‘I love you forever’

If you’ve followed Tan Kheng Hua on social media for a long time, there’s just no missing it – she simply adores her daughter Lim Shi An, with posts dedicated to her and exploring their relationship every so often.

The 59-year-old actress’ most recent Instagram post on Monday (Jun 6) followed her pattern of meditating on how Lim, 24, has grown over the years. She expressed her feelings alongside a series of photos of the mother-daughter pair, with Lim in her graduation gown.

Lim, 24, had graduated last December from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a bachelor’s degree in theatre studies and a second major in business management.

In the caption accompanying the photos, Tan said: “She’s gone and done it. Went behind my back and did it while I wasn’t looking. She grew up. Caught me off guard. Took me by surprise.”

She continued: “A young lady, tall and willowy and wise has taken over my baby’s body. I know this lady and yet I don’t. And this doesn’t bother me at all.

“I look forward to getting to know this new person, stepping into her new world with fresh new energy. I love everything I know about her and I will love everything I don’t know and hopefully will learn about her.

“Many times she teaches me something new, points out something I cannot see, brings me to new places I never knew I could go to. Other times we hold each others’ hands and jump off cliffs, or fumble in the fog. It has to be done.

“Loving forever is like that. And I love you forever. My love. Look for good, for kind, for generous, for patient, for laughter, for hope, for the best sorts of love. And everything will be ok. I promise.”