T'ang Quartet co-founder and violist Lionel Tan dies at 60 after cancer battle

Singapore violist Lionel Tan, a founding member of the acclaimed T'ang Quartet and former member of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, has died at the age of 60.

The news was announced by the quartet in a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 1).

In the post, the ensemble shared a photograph of its four founding members and wrote: “Thank you Lionel Tan for being part of the T’ang Quartet. You have fought a good fight, rest well.”

His brother Leslie Tan, a cellist and fellow founding member of the T'ang quartet, said that Lionel Tan had been battling Stage 4 oesophageal cancer since the beginning of 2025.

"While the prognosis was dire, he fought on for longer than he was expected to. On the auspicious Vesak Day (May 31), he succumbed to a lung infection that he was fighting for about a month," Leslie Tan told CNA Lifestyle.

"Lionel made a choice to go with clarity and dignity, to be able to say his farewells, and to spare all of us – his partner and his family – the pain of his fight."

He is survived by his partner of 16 years, Marcia Tan, his brothers Leslie and Leroy, and his parents.

"He put up a good fight for a year and half and I’m blessed to be part of that journey with him," Marcia Tan told CNA Lifestyle.