Singers Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang seen 'busking' at Clarke Quay

On Tuesday (Apr 8), shoppers and passers-by were treated to a music feast when local singer-songwriter Tanya Chua and Chinese singer Jane Zhang performed on the streets of Clarke Quay.

A user on Chinese social media platform, Xiaohongshu, shared a video of Zhang singing Finally Waited for You, while Chua performed a soulful rendition of her hit Beautiful Love.

According to reports, the pair were filming for new Chinese singing competition Sing! Asia, in which Chua was the special guest for the Singapore leg.

Apparently, this street performance was unscripted, and the stars were invited to join live band Cloud & Party, known for their busking, for the spontaneous performance.

Other than Clarke Quay, Zhang has also been spotted filming in Sentosa.

Sing! Asia, which has been dubbed the “luxe version” of Sing! China, features a unique format centred around a multi-region cruise tour, with filming taking place aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Besides Singapore, the show is also being filmed in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. It is slated to air in May on Chinese streaming service iQIYI.