Entertainment

Singers Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang seen 'busking' at Clarke Quay
Entertainment

Singers Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang seen 'busking' at Clarke Quay

The Mandopop stars were reportedly filming for a new Chinese singing competition, Sing! Asia.

Singers Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang seen 'busking' at Clarke Quay

Local singer-songwriter Tanya Chua and Chinese singer Jane Zhang performed on the streets of Clarke Quay. (Photo: 下南洋的郭赫/Xiaohongshu)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ilsa Chan
11 Apr 2025 12:39PM
On Tuesday (Apr 8), shoppers and passers-by were treated to a music feast when local singer-songwriter Tanya Chua and Chinese singer Jane Zhang performed on the streets of Clarke Quay.

A user on Chinese social media platform, Xiaohongshu, shared a video of Zhang singing Finally Waited for You, while Chua performed a soulful rendition of her hit Beautiful Love.

According to reports, the pair were filming for new Chinese singing competition Sing! Asia, in which Chua was the special guest for the Singapore leg.

Apparently, this street performance was unscripted, and the stars were invited to join live band Cloud & Party, known for their busking, for the spontaneous performance.

Other than Clarke Quay, Zhang has also been spotted filming in Sentosa.

Sing! Asiawhich has been dubbed the “luxe version” of Sing! China, features a unique format centred around a multi-region cruise tour, with filming taking place aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Besides Singapore, the show is also being filmed in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. It is slated to air in May on Chinese streaming service iQIYI.

Did you catch them performing at Clarke Quay? (Photo: 下南洋的郭赫/Xiaohongshu)
This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

