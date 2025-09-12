Singaporean singer Tanya Chua on 20 years in Taiwan: From 'rock bottom' to 4-time Golden Melody winner

“I had no choice. In my life, I’ve always had to make decisions after being forced into a corner. I was at my lowest when I was with my previous record label and agency in Singapore,” said Chua.

“It was also at that time when I won my first Golden Melody Award. Someone I really trusted told me: ‘No one wants you anymore, why are you still so insistent on singing the songs you wrote?’” she said.

“That’s when I began singing songs that were written by other people because I was encouraged to do it, I was told people liked listening to KTV songs.”

Chua began thinking about her purpose for doing music, adding that she did not have a natural affinity with singing, but instead, fell in love with music when she began penning her own lyrics.