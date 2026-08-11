Actress Tasha Low reveals what filming Yes Captain! inside Changi Prison was really like

She added that although the prison was warm and poorly ventilated, the environment helped the cast immerse themselves more fully in their roles.

While Low’s latest character still falls within her signature kind-hearted image, she said she hopes to take on more challenging roles in future, including darker characters or even villains.

Off-screen, the actress has barely had a break.

She revealed she's currently filming another Chinese drama and hasn't had a proper holiday since June last year.

Although she's grateful for the steady stream of work, the hectic schedule has meant less time with her family and even her cat.

"But having work is a blessing, and I’m very grateful," she said.

Low added that she hasn't been able to properly spend time with her mum for almost two months and hopes to finally take her out for a meal once filming slows down.

Yes Captain! will be available on mewatch every Monday from Aug 17, and will air on Channel 5 from Monday to Thursday at 8.30pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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