Actress Tasha Low reveals what filming Yes Captain! inside Changi Prison was really like
The actress, who plays a rookie prison officer, said the cast had to surrender their phones and film without clocks while shooting Mediacorp's new English drama.
Mediacorp's new English drama Yes Captain! premiered on Sunday (Aug 9), National Day, with Tasha Low, Zhin Sadali and Clement Yeo starring as rookie prison officers navigating the challenges of life behind bars.
For Low, 32, best known for her girl-next-door roles in Chinese dramas such as Hope Afloat and Emerald Hill, the prison-themed series marks her first time playing a prison officer.
Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao at a press conference held at Changi Prison last week, Low said she was excited when she learnt the drama would be filmed inside a real prison.
She also joked that she was happy with how "cool" she looked in uniform, adding that the loose, comfortable outfit gave her more freedom to perform without worrying about wardrobe mishaps.
Filming, however, was unlike anything she had experienced before.
The cast reported to Changi Prison early each morning, but once inside, they had to surrender their phones. With no clocks on set, Low said they were "almost completely disconnected from the outside world" until filming wrapped.
She added that although the prison was warm and poorly ventilated, the environment helped the cast immerse themselves more fully in their roles.
While Low’s latest character still falls within her signature kind-hearted image, she said she hopes to take on more challenging roles in future, including darker characters or even villains.
Off-screen, the actress has barely had a break.
She revealed she's currently filming another Chinese drama and hasn't had a proper holiday since June last year.
Although she's grateful for the steady stream of work, the hectic schedule has meant less time with her family and even her cat.
"But having work is a blessing, and I’m very grateful," she said.
Low added that she hasn't been able to properly spend time with her mum for almost two months and hopes to finally take her out for a meal once filming slows down.
Yes Captain! will be available on mewatch every Monday from Aug 17, and will air on Channel 5 from Monday to Thursday at 8.30pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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