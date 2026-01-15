Actress Tasha Low opens up about how she parted on bad terms with former K-pop manager who once criticised her looks

Emerald Hill star Tasha Low’s time as a K-pop star wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

The 32-year-old has always been candid about how tough life was when she moved to South Korea at just 17 to debut as part of girl group SKarf.

After SKarf disbanded in 2014, Low stayed on to pursue a solo career before eventually returning to Singapore in early 2018.

She recently headed back to Seoul to make peace with that intense chapter in her life in Mediacorp’s new travel documentary series Those Days, Those Places.

The show shines the spotlight on local celebrities who once lived abroad, bringing them on a nostalgic journey back to the places that shaped their past, even reuniting them with long-lost friends.

One of the most emotional moments for Low was reuniting with her former manager, Hwang Hyun-hee, during a visit to Alpha Entertainment, SKarf’s old management agency.

According to Low, the two had fallen out badly and lost contact for two to three years. Their relationship was so strained at one point that Hwang told her: “Don’t come back to Korea. I’ll make things very hard for you.”

Ouch.

Low also revealed Hwang once commented that the right side of her face looked like a monkey’s, a remark that stuck with Low for years.

“Because of that, I still only feel confident about my left side today,” Low admitted on the show.

Upon hearing this, Hwang immediately apologised.

The episode also revisits Low's gruelling trainee days, including sneaking instant noodles in the toilet, being punished with endless reflection essays, and being banned from using mobile phones or the internet.

Aware of how she can come across, Hwang took a jab at her own strict reputation: “After this episode airs, I’m afraid no young people will dare work with me anymore.”