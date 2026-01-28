Actress-singer Tasha Low has no regrets about her K-pop trainee days, says she would still choose to go again
The 32-year-old former Skarf member said she misses her time in Seoul, but is also glad that chapter of her life has passed.
Leaving your country to chase your dreams takes a lot of courage, and local actress Tasha Low knows that better than everyone else.
In new Mediacorp travel documentary series Those Days, Those Places, the 32-year-old headed back to Seoul where she began her journey as a K-pop trainee back in 2011.
Low was only 17 years old when she debuted as part of girl group Skarf. She stayed on to pursue a solo career for four years after Skarf disbanded in 2014, but eventually returned to Singapore in early 2018.
The Emerald Hill star also opened up about her intense fallout with her former manager, Hwang Hyun-hee, during a visit to Alpha Entertainment, Skarf’s old management agency.
She revealed that they had lost contact for two to three years, and their relationship was so strained at one point that Hwang told her: “Don’t come back to Korea. I’ll make things very hard for you.” Thankfully, the pair managed to reconcile and are now on good terms.
Looking back on her trip to South Korea this time, Low shared with Chinese media Zaobao.sg that her emotions were actually mixed when she was there.
“It feels both familiar and unfamiliar, like returning to a place where I once lived and dreamed so earnestly. I felt a desire to take a proper look at my ‘past self’ – with gratitude, and a little heartache for her," she divulged.
As she walked along the streets near the practice studios, where she used to pass by every day, memories of her K-pop trainee days also came flooding back.
“Back then, we practised until very late every day and would eat supper together as members. We felt happy for a long time over even the smallest improvements. It was such a pure, driven period of my life," she said.
What moved Low the most, however, was realising that she could finally look back on that period of her life with a sense of peace.
“In the past, there might have been regret or sadness. This time, there’s more understanding and acceptance," she mused.
"Of course, there’s still a bit of sadness. I do wonder if things might have turned out differently if more people had seen us back then. But I also know that life inevitably has different stages.”
Low also had conflicted emotions about the eight years she spent in Seoul.
"I miss that state of giving everything for a dream without holding back, but I’m also grateful that I’ve already lived through that chapter. It shaped who I am today, to be more resilient, and clearer about what I want.”
If she could turn back time, would she still choose to pursue a career in South Korea?
“I think I would, because it was the truest and bravest choice I could make at that moment. Even if the journey wasn’t perfect, without that experience, there wouldn’t be the me I am today," she explained.
Low also said the greatest takeaway from revisiting those memories was making peace with herself.
“I no longer define that journey solely by ‘success or failure.’ Instead, I see the growth, courage, and direction it gave me. This return felt more like a gentle closure to my youth."
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/