Actress-singer Tasha Low has no regrets about her K-pop trainee days, says she would still choose to go again

She revealed that they had lost contact for two to three years, and their relationship was so strained at one point that Hwang told her: “Don’t come back to Korea. I’ll make things very hard for you.” Thankfully, the pair managed to reconcile and are now on good terms.

Looking back on her trip to South Korea this time, Low shared with Chinese media Zaobao.sg that her emotions were actually mixed when she was there.

“It feels both familiar and unfamiliar, like returning to a place where I once lived and dreamed so earnestly. I felt a desire to take a proper look at my ‘past self’ – with gratitude, and a little heartache for her," she divulged.

As she walked along the streets near the practice studios, where she used to pass by every day, memories of her K-pop trainee days also came flooding back.

“Back then, we practised until very late every day and would eat supper together as members. We felt happy for a long time over even the smallest improvements. It was such a pure, driven period of my life," she said.

What moved Low the most, however, was realising that she could finally look back on that period of her life with a sense of peace.

“In the past, there might have been regret or sadness. This time, there’s more understanding and acceptance," she mused.

"Of course, there’s still a bit of sadness. I do wonder if things might have turned out differently if more people had seen us back then. But I also know that life inevitably has different stages.”