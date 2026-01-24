After Emerald Hill’s unfinished romance, Tasha Low and Tyler Ten are paired up again
Having won viewers over in Emerald Hill, Tasha Low and Tyler Ten return as an onscreen pair in Last But Not Least, a new drama that sees them play teachers navigating unruly students.
Emerald Hill fans who were disappointed that the characters played by Tasha Low and Tyler Ten didn’t end up together happily ever after will get to see the two actors pair up once again in an upcoming new drama.
In Last But Not Least, they play school teachers who must find ways to win over a class of unruly N-level students. As this year is the last year of O- and N-Level examinations in Singapore, the hope is that the show will serve as a record of a slice of secondary school life, said the drama’s executive producer Leong Lye Lin.
Last But Not Least also stars Kym Ng, Desmond Ng, Brian Ng and Zhai Siming.
It will be Ten and Low’s third time playing a couple — the first was in 2024’s Hope Afloat — and this time, “Our chemistry has definitely gotten better as we’ve grown more comfortable with each other,” Ten told CNA Lifestyle.
Low added, “The trust is also there as actors — there’s no guessing.”
That’s in contrast to the first time they paired up, when “even holding hands felt really awkward”, she recalled.
“I can’t watch the kissing scenes from back then. It’s quite cringe,” Ten winced.
By 2025’s Emerald Hill, though, their chemistry had improved, as evidenced by how many viewers “said many nice things” about their characters’ romance, Low said.
“I’m very thankful that they're so supportive,” she added. “I think, in Emerald Hill, because of the storyline, it’s just such a pity that both of our characters didn't end up together. Even my family was hoping they would.”
On the subject of being cast as lovers consistently, they both agreed with each other that their faces bore a spousal resemblance.
Another constant is, of course, a topless scene or three for Ten, who shows off his toned physique “in almost every drama”, he muttered sheepishly.
As for whether they’d date each other in real life, “I don’t see a reason not to,” Low said, smiling coyly.
What’s her criteria for an ideal date? “Being funny,” she asserted. “They must be humorous and witty. Then I’ll want to keep spending time with and talking to the person.”
For Ten, his number one green flag would be showing up early for a date. Punctuality “is about basic respect,” he said. “You have to update the other person about whether you are going to be on time or late. I think that’s very important.”
A dealbreaker for him would be “body odour” or “bad breath”.
Whether they each get their happy-ever-after remains to be seen, but at least viewers can count on easy chemistry, fewer awkward hand-holding moments and Tyler Ten taking his shirt off.
Last But Not Least will be available on demand for free on mewatch from Feb 2, and premieres Feb 6 at 9pm on Channel 8.