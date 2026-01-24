After Emerald Hill’s unfinished romance, Tasha Low and Tyler Ten are paired up again

It will be Ten and Low’s third time playing a couple — the first was in 2024’s Hope Afloat — and this time, “Our chemistry has definitely gotten better as we’ve grown more comfortable with each other,” Ten told CNA Lifestyle.

Low added, “The trust is also there as actors — there’s no guessing.”

That’s in contrast to the first time they paired up, when “even holding hands felt really awkward”, she recalled.

“I can’t watch the kissing scenes from back then. It’s quite cringe,” Ten winced.

By 2025’s Emerald Hill, though, their chemistry had improved, as evidenced by how many viewers “said many nice things” about their characters’ romance, Low said.

“I’m very thankful that they're so supportive,” she added. “I think, in Emerald Hill, because of the storyline, it’s just such a pity that both of our characters didn't end up together. Even my family was hoping they would.”

On the subject of being cast as lovers consistently, they both agreed with each other that their faces bore a spousal resemblance.