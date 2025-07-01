Taufik Batisah hints at possible 20th anniversary concert in October in social media teasers
In recent days, Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah uploaded teasers, seemingly hinting that he will stage a concert on Oct 25 this year.
Is Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah finally staging a concert this year? Signs appear to be pointing "Yes" following a series of teasers on the 43-year-old multi-hyphenate's social media pages in recent days.
Murmurings of a concert first started on Jun 9 when Taufik uploaded a video of him doing his day-to-day activities while singing his signature songs, including I Dream and Sesuatu Janji (One Promise).
At the end of the video, his wife can be heard telling him that he should just stage a concert to which he responds: "If I were to hold a concert, will you guys come?"
In recent days, hints about a potential upcoming concert have only intensified after Taufik posted teasers highlighting the date Oct 25 and captioning them with "20 years".
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Taufik Batisah's career in the entertainment industry, following the release of his first album in 2005.
Interestingly, Taufik has also tagged Singapore-based live event organiser SAH Entertainment in his posts – strengthening claims that he is indeed staging a concert.
Headed by singer Sufi Rashid, SAH Entertainment has been handling a growing number of concerts by international acts in Singapore, including the upcoming shows by Black Eyed Peas and Daesung.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to SAH Entertainment for details.
In 2004, Taufik Batisah made history after being crowned the first-ever Singapore Idol. The inaugural singing competition saw the then 22-year-old triumphing over finalist Sylvester Sim, garnering over 60 per cent of the votes cast.
Following his win, Taufik went on to release a series of successful tracks, mainly for Malay-speaking audiences, including Usah Lepaskan (Don't Let Go) and Awak Kat Mane (Where Are You).
In recent years, Taufik has also pursued other ventures, including creating the popular restaurant Chix Hot Chicken and being a real estate agent.
In May this year, his performance at the latest Pesta Perdana award ceremony went viral, following a sudden technical difficulty that forced him to sing a cappella, which resulted in him wowing audiences and garnering praise for his professionalism.