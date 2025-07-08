Taufik Batisah shares why he's staging his first, and possibly final, solo concert

"As a promoter, we have considerations like dates and the concept," chimed Sufi.

"Especially when you're gonna work with a conceptual person like [Taufik], you have to make sure that there's storytelling...It has to be such that when people buy tickets, it's worth it."

He added: "We don't want people to come to us, saying 'Why must we buy tickets when we can just watch Taufik in Mediacorp?'"

Fast forward a few years, Taufik has decided that now is the time to finally stage the concert, after seeing SAH Entertainment's track record – and after much prodding from his fans and wife.

One Last Dance will be the first time that SAH Entertainment stages a concert for a Singaporean artiste. It previously held concerts for global and regional acts such as Ne-Yo and Siti Nurhaliza. Sufi revealed that he plans to hold concerts for other Singaporean artistes, saying: "This is part of my contribution to support industry artistes in Singapore, not just for who they are but also their talent."

The team shared that, for now, One Last Dance has 31 songs on its set list, though that number might get reduced to fit the concert runtime.

Taufik himself is aware that certain songs from his repertoire appeal to certain age demographics.

For instance, he notes that his 2006 song Sesuatu Janji (A Promise) is now viral in TikTok among Malay-speaking users in the region.

"I want to take [the audience] on a journey on what they have given me for the past 20 years," said Taufik.

"Ultimately, this is a concert for the supporters, [to thank them] for the privilege of performing on stage and listening to my songs which they made popular."