Hit Korean drama series Taxi Driver will return for a 3rd season

On Sunday (Apr 16), the producers of the Korean drama series, Taxi Driver, announced that the hit television show will be returning for a third season.

As reported by news outlet Soompi, representatives from the show said: “We plan to start discussions with the actors, writer, and director from now on.”

Taxi Driver stars Lee Je-hoon as a former military captain who now works for Rainbow Taxi – a secret organisation that avenges victims while masquerading as a taxi company.

The show’s second season constantly received rave reviews and high ratings, with its final episode scoring an average nationwide rating of 21 per cent according to Nielsen Korea. This makes the second season of Taxi Driver the country's highest-rated miniseries of 2023 so far.

Lee Je-hoon held a fan meeting in Singapore on Mar 25 where he mentioned that the country is one of his favourite places to visit. Taxi Driver can currently be streamed on Viu and Netflix.