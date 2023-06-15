Actress Tay Ying hopes her new drama will redeem her 'very unpolished' debut performance 4 years ago

When 8days.sg met with Tay Ying after the press conference for new Mediacorp drama Shero at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, the 27-year-old is frank and forthcoming about her acting, how she rates her performance, and why she thinks she was “very unpolished” when she acted in the 2019 Mediacorp martial arts drama, The Good Fight.

But when we venture to ask her about her rumoured beau (the actress is said to be dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan, 31), Tay Ying firmly shuts down all talk, after a brief pause.

“My relationship? I mean, there's nothing to talk about lah 'cause today is literally about Shero, so, it has nothing to do with my relationship,” she said.

So, are they together, or not? For now, it sure seems like neither Tay Ying nor Sihan (his manager stepped in on his behalf during our last interview with him) are not ready to comment just yet.

Oh well, can’t say we didn’t try, right? Back to work then.

In Shero, Tay Ying plays a female bodyguard with a dark past, and we couldn’t help but bring up Mediacorp martial arts drama The Good Fight. The 2019 drama was Tay Ying’s debut drama, and here’s what the actress had to say about her performance, some four years later.