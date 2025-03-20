Actress Tay Ying to marry chef Wu Sihan this June following one-year engagement

News broke early last year that actress Tay Ying and chef Wu Sihan were dating; as it turns out, they’ve now been engaged for a year. And, they’ve set a date for wedding bells to ring: They’ll be officially married in June this year.

The couple first met through a mutual friend while pandemic restrictions were still in place. In 2022, eagle-eyed followers on social media pieced together photos posted separately of the two on vacation in what appeared to be the same spots. And, in January 2024, they officially announced their relationship via social media. Wu proposed a few months later, on Mar 20.

As a matter of fact, “In our first year together, we were already starting to talk about marriage,” Tay Ying told CNA Lifestyle. “We knew we were the ones for each other.”

She explained: “It was a connection we felt from the beginning. We’re on a similar frequency; the way we live our day-to-day lives is also very similar. A lot of boxes were checked. We’re able to complement each other.”