Mediacorp actress Tay Ying only went on honeymoon after husband said it was a 'business research' trip

Most couples would be eager to embark on their honeymoon right after getting married. But for Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, 29, who tied the knot with celebrity chef Wu Sihan last June, work always comes first.

It's why it took her husband a little more effort to get her to say yes to their honeymoon trip to Spain, France and Scotland last October.

In a recent interview with Zaobao.sg, the 33-year-old chef shared that he had to use "business research" as an excuse to get his wife to go on their honeymoon.

“Tay Ying is actually a workaholic and always puts work first. If it’s just a vacation, she’d say she has work and won’t go," he revealed.

If he tells her it's work and asks her to accompany him, though, she'd be willing to go along.

“So I used the excuse of going to France to visit a supplier while we ‘incidentally’ went on our honeymoon. That was how I convinced her,” he recalled.