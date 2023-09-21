Taylor Swift reveals all the vault song titles for 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Swifties had to collectively solve 33 million puzzles to uncover the titles of the tracks.
Taylor Swift recently announced a collaboration with Google where fans had to solve puzzles to uncover the titles of the additional tracks on her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). In less than 48 hours, Swifties worldwide managed to collectively solve the 33 million puzzles needed to uncover the track titles, unlocking a vault which then played a voice note from Taylor Swift.
In the voice note, Swift congratulated fans for unlocking the vault and revealed four out of the five track titles. A few hours later, she took to Instagram to reveal the back covers and the full track list of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
The five additional songs are:
1. Slut!
2. Say Don't Go
3. Now That We Don't Talk
4. Suburban Legends
5. Is It Over Now?
An unnamed bonus track will also appear on 1989 (Taylor's Version): Tangerine Edition, a version of the album that will only be sold at American department store Target.
Taylor's collaboration with Google saw fans sneaking time away from work to complete the puzzles. The influx of users eventually caused the puzzles to not pop up for some users.