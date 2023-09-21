Taylor Swift reveals all the vault song titles for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift recently announced a collaboration with Google where fans had to solve puzzles to uncover the titles of the additional tracks on her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version). In less than 48 hours, Swifties worldwide managed to collectively solve the 33 million puzzles needed to uncover the track titles, unlocking a vault which then played a voice note from Taylor Swift.

In the voice note, Swift congratulated fans for unlocking the vault and revealed four out of the five track titles. A few hours later, she took to Instagram to reveal the back covers and the full track list of 1989 (Taylor's Version).