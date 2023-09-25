Taylor Swift attends NFL star Travis Kelce's game, stoking romance rumours

Pop star Taylor Swift added fuel to the rumours around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching him in action alongside the Super Bowl winner's mother on Sunday (Sep 24).

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and was seen in the Kelce family box with the tight end's mother, Donna.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning singer was filmed wearing a red and white Chiefs jacket and cheering alongside Donna Kelce – who gained nationwide attention when both her sons featured in last season's Super Bowl.