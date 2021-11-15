Taylor Swift teases new music video directed by close friend Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is definitely having a moment. After releasing her remade album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday (Nov 12), the 31-year-old singer shortly after dropped a short film to accompany the 10-minute version of fan favourite All Too Well, which reportedly chronicles her short-lived relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She wrote and directed the video.

Fans have since been busy dissecting the video – which stars Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink in characters named Him and Her, and which is thought to represent Gyllenhaal and Swift – looking for Easter eggs about the relationship. While the two did date when she was 20 and he was 29, the singer never confirmed that Gyllenhaal was the subject of the song.

Swift then went on to perform all 10 minutes of the song on Saturday Night Live, which breaks the norm for the comedy sketch show by being the longest performance by a musical guest.

And apparently, she wasn’t done surprising fans just yet.