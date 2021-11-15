Taylor Swift teases new music video directed by close friend Blake Lively
"Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," wrote Swift in her social media post announcing the video for I Bet You Think About Me, taken off the newly released Red (Taylor's Version). Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, also co-wrote the script.
Taylor Swift is definitely having a moment. After releasing her remade album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday (Nov 12), the 31-year-old singer shortly after dropped a short film to accompany the 10-minute version of fan favourite All Too Well, which reportedly chronicles her short-lived relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She wrote and directed the video.
Fans have since been busy dissecting the video – which stars Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink in characters named Him and Her, and which is thought to represent Gyllenhaal and Swift – looking for Easter eggs about the relationship. While the two did date when she was 20 and he was 29, the singer never confirmed that Gyllenhaal was the subject of the song.
Swift then went on to perform all 10 minutes of the song on Saturday Night Live, which breaks the norm for the comedy sketch show by being the longest performance by a musical guest.
And apparently, she wasn’t done surprising fans just yet.
On Sunday, Swift dropped a surprise announcement: Another music video, this time for I Bet You Think About Me, which is set to drop on Monday 10am US time (that’s 11pm Singapore time). She revealed in her social media post that it’s co-written by herself and close friend Blake Lively, and that it’s the Gossip Girl alum’s directorial debut.
Swift wrote: "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."
She also added a short clip in the post, a scene of someone tearing through a cake with white icing with their bare hands to reveal a red interior.
Swift has been releasing her past albums as a way to own her back catalogue after failing to buy the rights. The rights to her music were acquired by music executive Scooter Braun in 2019 when he bought the record label where Swift recorded the albums; the rights were later sold to a private equity firm. She released the first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April.
According to Spotify, Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most streamed album in a day by a female artiste in the streaming service’s history with 90.8 million streams.