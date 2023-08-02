Taylor Swift gives millions of dollars in bonuses to those working on her Eras tour

According to The Wall Street Journal, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is projected "to become the biggest in concert history, with the potential to gross over US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion)". As it turns out, Swift has no problem sharing that good fortune with her crew.

On Tuesday (Aug 1), TMZ reported that Swift awarded each trucker working her tour a bonus of US$100,000 (S$133,600) – giving them the complete opposite of a Cruel Summer. These truckers have been responsible for hauling her equipment across multiple stops in the United States. TMZ added that since there are "around 50 truckers" for her tour, Swift has given out US$5 million for the truckers alone.

Another source told People Magazine that the Lavender Haze singer also gave bonuses to "everyone working her show" – including dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers – bringing the total value of bonuses awarded to over US$55 million.

Swift will wrap up the US leg of her Eras Tour this week by performing at SoFi Stadium where she will be the first-ever act to schedule six shows on a single tour there.

Speaking of multi-day shows, Swift will be performing five dates at the Singapore National Stadium, starting from Mar 2 – an event that precipitated The Great War where Singaporeans fought for tickets across multiple days.