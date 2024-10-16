Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour book with behind-the-scenes photos and her own 'personal reflections'

She wrote on Instagram: "We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.

"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th."



The book will have more than 500 photos from the tours, and the Anti-Hero songstress concluded her post by saying that more information on an international release will be coming soon.



Swift's global tour is expected to be certified the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, having pulled in around US$2 billion across 149 shows.



As she was coming to the end of the European leg of the tour over the summer, Swift reflected that the show had brought her "so many firsts".



She wrote on Instagram: "The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich. Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour. Up next is a city I’ve been looking forward to playing for so long: Milan!!"