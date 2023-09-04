Taylor Swift announces concert film, prompts multiple movies to shift release dates to avoid clash
To avoid competing with The Eras Tour concert film, movies like The Exorcist: Believer and What Happens Later will be changing their release dates.
As it turns out, Taylor Swift's power extends beyond stadiums and arenas – she's conquering theatres too.
On Aug 31, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced that she will be releasing a concert film of her wildly successful The Eras Tour in American theatres on Oct 13.
As expected, the announcement was met with a wave of excitement from fans who quickly sought out tickets for the film.
According to entertainment outlet Deadline, The Eras Tour concert film ended up earning over US$37 million (S$50 million) in its first 24 hours of presales and is poised to nab over US$70 million in its opening weekend.
As a result, multiple movies have shifted their release dates to avoid competing with Swift.
On Sep 1, Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum revealed that The Exorcist: Believer, a sequel to the horror classic, will be in theatres on Oct 6 – a week earlier than its original release date.
He even went on record to say that the shift was due to The Eras Tour, quoting Swift's Look What You Made Me Do and writing the hashtag #TaylorWins.
Production company Bleecker Street Films has also announced that it will be delaying its film What Happens Later (starring and directed by Meg Ryan) to Nov 3, referencing Swift’s …Ready For It? track off her 2017 album Reputation.
The Eras Tour film is currently scheduled to be theatrically released in the US, Canada and Mexico, with no word on a Singapore release date. The movie comprises footage shot over the course of Swift’s first three shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.