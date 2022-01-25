Taylor Swift calls out Blur’s Damon Albarn for dissing her songwriting

Do. Not. Mess. With. Taylor. Swift. The All Too Well singer was not at all happy when Damon Albarn took aim at her songwriting in an interview he did with the Los Angeles Times that ran on Monday (Jan 24).

Albarn, singer of bands Blur and Gorillaz, was asked about his thoughts on today’s musicians and while he called Billie Eilish “exceptional”, he went on to say that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”.

The LA Times reporter then pointed out that Swift was a writer who also co-writes her songs, to which Albarn replied, “That doesn’t count”.

“I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing,” he added. “I’m not hating on anybody. I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean the outcome can’t be really great.”

The publication posted a series of tweets with these talking points from Albarn and, not surprisingly, Swift didn't just shake off his comments.

She responded that she was a “big fan” of Albarn until she saw what he said about her.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f****d up to try to discredit my writing. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Fellow musician Jack Antonoff, who worked with Swift on her Evermore and Folklore albums, also came to her defence. He tweeted: “I’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in.”

Albarn has since apologised for his statements. “I totally agree with you,” he wrote in response to Swift. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”