Taylor Swift asks fans to extend 'kindness' in lead-up to release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

She added: "I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. (You should not) feel the need to defend me on the Internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

Swift's speech came before her performance of Dear John – a song many believe to be about her former boyfriend, singer John Mayer.

As videos of Swift's speech became viral, fans have come out to support her and urged others to respect her wishes. As one of her fans put it: "She's not defending him, she's defending herself."

Swift is currently in the midst of her The Eras Tour which is coming to Singapore in March 2024. The singer recently announced three additional dates for Singapore's concert, bringing the total number of shows here to six.