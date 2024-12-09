Taylor Swift delivers final performance in record-breaking Eras tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended one of the Toronto shows with his family.

Last year, before the announcement that Eras would include Canadian stops, Trudeau issued a public appeal urging Swift to come.

"I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another Cruel Summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau posted on X in July 2023, referring to a hit song from Swift's 2019 album, Lover.

Not all the political attention Swift attracted during Eras was positive.

Shortly after the US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in September, Swift endorsed the Democrat for president.

That triggered an all-caps Trump post on the Republican former president's Truth Social platform that simply said, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT".

'SUPER BOWL SUSPENSE'

Eras also earned sterling critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Swift's stamina and energy through shows that have averaged just under four hours.

The New York Times called opening night in Glendale, Arizona, a "master class". The Vancouver Sun called Friday's show, her third last, "spectacular".

A setback came in Vienna this summer when three shows were cancelled after authorities arrested a man in connection with an Islamist attack plot.

And tragedy struck when a fan died from heat exhaustion during a show in Rio de Janeiro in November last year.

Unprecedented ticket demand led to frustration for many fans and forced Ticketmaster initially to scrap presale plans.

Eras also included a "will she, won't she" moment of suspense that transcended the world of pop music.