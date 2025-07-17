Taylor Swift's father is recovering from major heart surgery

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, has undergone major heart surgery. A spokesperson for the Blank Space singer has confirmed that Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery last month and is now recovering from the procedure.



His wife of 37 years, Andrea Swift, along with his children, Taylor Swift and Austin Swift, have been by his side through the surgery and recovery process.



Taylor Swift previously disclosed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer in 2015.



She wrote on social media site Tumblr at the time: "I'm writing to you with an update I wish I wasn't giving you, but it's important and I'm used to sharing important events in my life with you.



"Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should about now."



The singer continued: "I'd like to keep details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She's got an important battle to fight."



Swift also wrote a deeply personal essay when her mother's cancer returned in 2019, which later led to the discovery of a brain tumour during her treatment.



The Anti-Hero singer wrote in Elle magazine: "It taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs.



"I give all of my worry, stress and prayers to real problems now."