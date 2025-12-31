Taylor Swift gifts money to Kansas City Chiefs employees

Taylor Swift gifted money to employees at Arrowhead Stadium for working over Christmas.

The 36-year-old pop star, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, gifted cash to employees at the Chiefs stadium during a recent game.

Robyn Gentry, who works at the stadium, wrote via Facebook: "I was working at Arrowhead for the chiefs game Christmas day. I was doing my end of season to do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through. First it was momma kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor.

"She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas. My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand…. $600."

Gentry admitted to shedding tears when she received the gift.

She said: "I immediately started crying. So I came home and cant bring myself to spend it. So I framed one. Still havent spent any but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. Its very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to me (sic)"

Swift was also known to have given generous bonuses to the crew working on her record-breaking Eras Tour, with some speculating that she gifted each dancer US$750,000 each.