Solve Taylor Swift-themed puzzle games on Google to reveal vault titles for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift will release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), on Oct 27. As loyal Swifties know, that means the world will also get to hear 'From the Vault' tracks – songs that were written for the original 1989 album but did not make the cut.

This time, Swift is adding some Style to her album's release. The singer is collaborating with Google on 89 puzzle games that can be accessed via a Blank Space aka Google's search bar.