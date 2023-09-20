Solve Taylor Swift-themed puzzle games on Google to reveal vault titles for 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Once 33 million puzzles have been collectively solved, a congratulatory audio message and animation from Taylor Swift will be released – where she will reveal her vault track titles.
Taylor Swift will release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), on Oct 27. As loyal Swifties know, that means the world will also get to hear 'From the Vault' tracks – songs that were written for the original 1989 album but did not make the cut.
This time, Swift is adding some Style to her album's release. The singer is collaborating with Google on 89 puzzle games that can be accessed via a Blank Space aka Google's search bar.
To get Out Of The Woods and open the vault, Swifties worldwide will have to collectively solve 33 million puzzles. Once that has been achieved, the vault will unlock and release a congratulatory audio message and animation from Taylor Swift where she will reveal her vault track titles.
October appears to be a busy month for Swift as she will also be releasing her Eras Tour concert film on Oct 13, which has prompted multiple studios to shift the release dates of their movies. The concert film is expected to be one of the biggest movies this year and will feature footage shot over the course of Swift’s first three shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.