Taylor Swift Klook packages are being voided for fans who bought more than 4 tickets per account
Klook’s terms and conditions for the package state that “each Ticketmaster account may only purchase up to a maximum of four concert tickets throughout the various on-sale phases”.

Taylor Swift at the 58th annual Grammy Awards. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
22 Jul 2023 10:12AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2023 10:17AM)
“The Great War” may be over but for a few Swifties, the horrors have not stopped. Over the past week, some of those who bought Klook’s Taylor Swift packages reported that their purchases have been voided. 
Responding to media queries, Klook revealed that a “small number” of customers had their packages voided as they had purchased more than four tickets via their Ticketmaster account. 

Klook’s Experience Packages came with two tickets to Taylor Swift's concert and a night's stay at a selected hotel. However, a few fans bought Klook’s packages on top of concert tickets secured during the various sale phases (UOB presales and general sales) via the same Ticketmaster account – leading to these fans having more than four tickets. Most of the buyers of Klook’s Experience Packages came from the Philippines, followed by Singapore, Indonesia, China and Malaysia.

Klook had previously stated on their FAQ page that “each Ticketmaster account may only purchase up to a maximum of four concert tickets throughout the various on-sale phases”.

Nonetheless, in response to queries from other media on Jul 20, Klook announced that it will “issue full refunds to affected customers after extensive discussions with the organiser". Those affected will receive their refunds within three to 14 business days.
 

Although a few fans were hoping for a chance to buy the voided tickets, Klook has since announced that those tickets will not be available for public sale again, “in accordance with the organisers' terms and conditions.”
 


 

Source: CNA/hq

