Taylor Swift Klook packages are being voided for fans who bought more than 4 tickets per account

Klook’s Experience Packages came with two tickets to Taylor Swift's concert and a night's stay at a selected hotel. However, a few fans bought Klook’s packages on top of concert tickets secured during the various sale phases (UOB presales and general sales) via the same Ticketmaster account – leading to these fans having more than four tickets. Most of the buyers of Klook’s Experience Packages came from the Philippines, followed by Singapore, Indonesia, China and Malaysia.

Klook had previously stated on their FAQ page that “each Ticketmaster account may only purchase up to a maximum of four concert tickets throughout the various on-sale phases”.

Nonetheless, in response to queries from other media on Jul 20, Klook announced that it will “issue full refunds to affected customers after extensive discussions with the organiser". Those affected will receive their refunds within three to 14 business days.

