On Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, love and reputation are on the line

SUGGESTIVE BANGERS AND A NEW HEIGHTS NAMECHECK

If Swift is co-signing Carpenter, she’s also learning from her. Carpenter has cornered the market on tight pop songs with pert, provocative messages; Swift does the same with the manspreading swagger of the George Michael-interpolating Father Figure, which mentions a protege, and the funky Wood. (A carefully veiled PG-13 lyric: “His love was the key / That opened my thighs,” she sings. “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way.”) Interwoven are suggestive, sensual ad-libs ... and a direct reference to fiance Travis Kelce’s podcast.

Across a brisk 12 tracks – Swift’s tendency towards abundance doesn’t manifest itself in a double album this time around, but instead in her endless vinyl variants – The Life Of A Showgirl mostly delivers on its promise of up-tempo pop “bangers”, to borrow her own vernacular. Fans need not wait up for the long-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version), because The Life Of A Showgirl pulls from its essence. But this time, with a lot of affection, like a truer Lover era.

Swift has long internalised criticisms and responded to them in her art, most directly in 2017’s Reputation. Here, she is once again concerned with her perception, articulated over booming, lush production on Cancelled!! or Elizabeth Taylor. On the latter, she sings, “Hollywood hates me / You’re only as hot as your last hit, baby.” Except this time, her love acts as an anchor. “I can’t have fun if I can’t have you,” she flirts.

WELCOME (BACK) TO SWEDEN

For The Life Of A Showgirl, Swift enlisted Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, the hitmaking duo she collaborated with on 2012’s Red, 2014’s 1989 and, of course, Reputation. Notably absent is her frequent producing partner Jack Antonoff. It’s a wise decision: In years past, Swift, Shellback and Martin’s pop experiments shifted not only her career trajectory but the genre itself. Before We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, an EDM drop in the middle of a radio pop hit was unimaginable. After, the style would dominate for half the decade.

The Life Of A Showgirl isn’t as seismic, but there are addictive and idiosyncratic Swiftisms here: Acerbic wit and thick literary references in glassy pop hooks. Where a song like Opalite, if attempted by another other performer, would lose its weightlessness under its voluble aspirations, Swift manages to swoon. Stacked, opalescent harmonies and a vintage swing give the song, fittingly, an almost iridescent quality.

And there are bops, like the undeniable opener The Fate Of Ophelia with its 1980s-via-Robyn synth-pop and momentary Summertime Sadness vocal delivery.

There’s a treasure trove of deliciously quotable lines, too, as expected. “Please God bring me a best friend who I think is hot,” she manages to make effortless in the Midnights-esque Wi$h Li$t, a lovely song about the mundanity of romance and the suburban fantasy of “a couple kids … a driveway with a basketball hoop”.

THE DICTIONARY OF A SHOWGIRL

Swift’s dense vocabulary is on full display, often full of charm. But it is sometimes unwieldy, a common criticism of The Tortured Poets Department, like when she overstuffs “Our thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition on foolish decisions which led to misguided visions” into Father Figure, momentarily overvaluing clever writing over clever cadence.

Or she is too modish. The colloquial Eldest Daughter, for example, mentions “trolling”, “memes” and “comments”, immediately dating itself. But sonically, it is a thoughtful acoustic ballad with emo movement, in which Swift contends with her “terminal uniqueness” and deep dedication to a loved one. It juxtaposes nicely with something like the casually cruel, pop-punk affected Actually Romantic. It’s hard not to hear some brief Hayley Williams in the distorted speakerphone vocals in the song’s coda or boygenius in its harmonies: another example of Swift pulling from those she’s influenced – and enlisted on her tours.

Swift has said The Life Of A Showgirl is meant to embody her “Eras Tour” – a singular global phenomenon, a canonical event in the history of pop performance that, in its over three-hour runtime, was a sensory explosion. On these 12 tracks, she’s approximating glitz and glamour with humanity and humour. She spends no time waiting in the wings. So let the show begin.

___

The Life Of A Showgirl, Taylor Swift

Four out of five stars.

On repeat: The Fate of Ophelia, Opalite

Skip it: Honey

For fans of: Witty one-liners, cocktails served in crystal glasses, Las Vegas, lechery