Taylor Swift expands The Life Of A Showgirl with four new songs

Taylor Swift is releasing an expanded edition of The Life Of A Showgirl with four new songs.

The Grammy winner has announced The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore is hitting streaming platforms on Friday (Sep 25). Those songs are Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon.

She wrote on Instagram alongside the artwork: "About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.

"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.

"I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now."