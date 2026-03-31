Taylor Swift faces lawsuit over title of latest album

Taylor Swift is being sued by an entertainer over her album The Life Of A Showgirl.

The 36-year-old pop star, whose latest chart-topping hit record was released in October 2025, is facing legal action from writer Maren Wade over a supposed claim to a similar name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a lawsuit filed on Monday (Mar 30), Wade has accused Swift and UMG Recordings of trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition.

She is seeking unspecified damages, as well as a court order blocking the Opalite hitmaker from continuing to use the name.

In a statement, her lawyer Jaymie Parkinnen said: "A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along."

The former America's Got Talent contestant started writing a column called Confessions Of A Showgirl in the Las Vegas Weekly back in 2014, reflecting on her time as a performer in the entertainment world.

The column has since been developed into a podcast, plus a live show featuring pop and jazz music and Wade's trademark covers a range of things included theatrical productions, TV and live stage performances.