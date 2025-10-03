Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl is out now. Here's what to know

Lights, camera, action. Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, has arrived. Are you ready for it?

Swift announced her latest era back in August, when she began teasing the release.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of its drop date: How to stream, which variants exist, and of course, how the album came together. Enjoy the show!

HOW TO LISTEN TO SWIFT'S THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL

The Life of A Showgirl is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Fans were able to pre-save the album ahead of its release on Friday (Oct 3). Pre-saving ensures the new music automatically appears in a fan’s library the moment it is available. It is also a way for an artist to promote streams ahead of the drop date.

Spotify announced Monday that Swift's album surpassed five million pre-saves on their platform to become the most pre-saved album in its history. The previous title holder? Her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

In addition to the many streaming options, there will also be a digital-download variant of The Life Of A Showgirl available via iTunes, featuring a new cover image and a nearly three-minute “exclusive video from Taylor herself detailing inspirations behind the album" labelled “A Look Behind the Curtain”.