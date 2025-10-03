Let the Showgirl era begin: Taylor Swift's new album is almost here

Swifties, the wait is nearly over. Taylor Swift's hotly anticipated The Life Of A Showgirl drops at 12am Eastern time Friday (12pm in Singapore), accompanied by a swirl of public release parties and plenty of fans in the music superstar's chosen colour this time around: Orange.

"Something that's been interesting from the last few albums is that we get an aesthetic, we get colours, but we don't hear any sound from the album until midnight on the Friday that it's released," fan Michael Kutek told AFP in New York.

Showgirl is the 35-year-old's 12th studio album, and draws inspiration from her life on the record-shattering Eras Tour, which wrapped up late last year with a staggering US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) in ticket sales.

Indeed, it's Swift's world, and we are all living in it: This year, she bought back the rights to her entire back catalogue and got engaged to her NFL Super Bowl champion boyfriend Travis Kelce before the album's release.

The album "comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she said on the New Heights podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother. "That effervescence has come through."