Is Taylor Swift the last pop superstar to come out of the US music industry?

In investing and in life, we often seek bellwethers to help make sense of the big picture, or predict the future.

After a hurricane in America, rescue crews track which Waffle House restaurants are closed to gauge where the damage is worst. Investors scan FedEx’s financial statements for clues about the broader economy; if the postman is weighed down with packages, things are going well.

In trying to sort out where the music industry stands, it would make sense to look at how the biggest musicians are faring. But in 2022, what should be bellwethers are sometimes the opposite.

Take for example, Taylor Swift and the concept of superstardom.