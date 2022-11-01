Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first with a perfect 10

Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artiste in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record Midnights.

Billboard reported on Monday (Oct 31) that Swift surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted on Monday.