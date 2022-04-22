Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets a newly discovered millipede species named after her
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets a newly discovered millipede species named after her

The Nannaria swiftae, or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede, was so named by Swiftie entomologist, Derek Hennen. 

Taylor Swift gets a newly discovered millipede species named after her

FILE PHOTO: Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to attend the "All Too Well" New York Premiere in New York City, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Shameelah Abdullah
22 Apr 2022 10:15AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

She already has lots of awards to show for her illustrious music career but Taylor Swift now has another feather to add to her cap – a millipede species named after her. 

The newly discovered species is called Nannaria swiftae, or the Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede, and it’s one of 16 new species named by Virginia Tech scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek in the journal ZooKeys. 

Hennen is a big Swiftie and chose the name to honour his favourite artiste. 
The entomologist wrote in a Twitter post that he chose that particular millipede species because it’s currently only found in Tennessee, where the 32-year-old singer kickstarted her music career.

"For a scientist, naming a species after someone is intended to be an honor, so I hope she views it positively," Hennen said, as reported by CNN.

He added that Swift’s music has gotten him through some difficult times in his life. “It's kind of a nice little thank you I can give for the joy her music has brought me.”

He also hoped that Swift will use this as an opportunity to learn more about the millipede species, should she hear about the naming. 

Hennen described the millipede as “pretty” with a chestnut brown colour and reddish-orange spots on its sides. 

He also named another millipede species after his wife.

Source: CNA

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us