Taylor Swift gets a newly discovered millipede species named after her
The Nannaria swiftae, or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede, was so named by Swiftie entomologist, Derek Hennen.
She already has lots of awards to show for her illustrious music career but Taylor Swift now has another feather to add to her cap – a millipede species named after her.
The newly discovered species is called Nannaria swiftae, or the Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede, and it’s one of 16 new species named by Virginia Tech scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek in the journal ZooKeys.
Hennen is a big Swiftie and chose the name to honour his favourite artiste.
The entomologist wrote in a Twitter post that he chose that particular millipede species because it’s currently only found in Tennessee, where the 32-year-old singer kickstarted her music career.
"For a scientist, naming a species after someone is intended to be an honor, so I hope she views it positively," Hennen said, as reported by CNN.
He added that Swift’s music has gotten him through some difficult times in his life. “It's kind of a nice little thank you I can give for the joy her music has brought me.”
He also hoped that Swift will use this as an opportunity to learn more about the millipede species, should she hear about the naming.
Hennen described the millipede as “pretty” with a chestnut brown colour and reddish-orange spots on its sides.
He also named another millipede species after his wife.