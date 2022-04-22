Taylor Swift gets a newly discovered millipede species named after her

She already has lots of awards to show for her illustrious music career but Taylor Swift now has another feather to add to her cap – a millipede species named after her.

The newly discovered species is called Nannaria swiftae, or the Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede, and it’s one of 16 new species named by Virginia Tech scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek in the journal ZooKeys.

Hennen is a big Swiftie and chose the name to honour his favourite artiste.

The entomologist wrote in a Twitter post that he chose that particular millipede species because it’s currently only found in Tennessee, where the 32-year-old singer kickstarted her music career.