Taylor Swift and her Anti-Hero top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits – She Wolf, her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro Te Felicito, the viral, record-breaking Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Bizarrap among them – in a set introduced by her Hips Don't Lie collaborator Wyclef Jean.

"MTV, thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old," Shakira said, also thanking her parents and her children, who she brought to the show.

"This is for you my people, my Latin American people, inside and outside this country," she said, switching to Spanish. "Thank you for inspiring me and for injecting me with so much strength and so much desire to move forward, I love you so much."

She also took home the award for best collaboration for TQG, her song with Karol G. The duo gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish. "If collaborating with the legendary Shakira had been impressive, having an award with her is something from another planet," Karol G exclaimed.

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J. Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

The legendary rapper also performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2005. It was an incredible collection of some of his biggest hits like Bad Boy For Life and Mo Money Mo Problems, joined by some of his greatest collaborators: Yung Miami, Keyshia Cole, and sweetest of all, his son, King Combs.

"Love wins, y'all, love wins," he started his speech. "I started out as a paper boy, I didn't know I was going to be here." He then led the audience with a chant of "bad boy."

"This is for 30 years," he continued. "I pray to God that you get to do what you love for 30 years."