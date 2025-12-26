Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg appears to hint at another new album

Taylor Swift has sent fans into detective mode once again after a blink‑and‑you’ll‑miss‑it moment in the finale of her Disney+ docuseries End Of An Era appeared to hint that another new album may already be in the works.

At the end of the sixth episode, a title card flashes on screen summarising Swift’s post‑Eras Tour milestones. One line in particular has set the internet alight: “On October 3, 2025, Taylor released her 12th studio album. The biggest album of her career.” After a dramatic pause, two more words appear: “To date.”

The tease arrives as Swift continues to ride the enormous success of The Life Of A Showgirl, her current chart‑topping record, which the docuseries also celebrates. The album has already broken modern‑day sales records and spent multiple weeks at number one, cementing its status as a career‑defining release.

But the phrasing of the title card – especially the pointed “to date” – has Swifties convinced she’s signalling that album 13 is already on the horizon.

The cryptic clue also comes after Swift made it clear she has no intention of fading from the spotlight anytime soon.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the global superstar addressed critics who suggest she should “give someone else a turn".

She dismissed the idea with her trademark candour, telling the host: “There are corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn! Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?’ And like… I don’t want to!”

The comment underscores Swift's determination to remain at the forefront of popular culture, even after nearly two decades of chart-topping success. With her record-breaking Eras Tour dominating headlines throughout 2023 and 2024, she has proven that her influence shows no signs of slowing down.

Swift also confessed she is not a "chill person".

The Fate Of Ophelia hitmaker – who ended her 21-month Eras Tour in December 2024 – knows how to relax, but for her, it doesn't involve sitting around because she has a constant need to find things to do.

Colbert asked the Grammy winner how to cope with the transition of a long-running project ending, with just months to go before the final episode of his talk show.

She replied: “For this specific situation, no…. But I can sort of see from afar that we’re both very passionate, hyperactive people – let’s not say workaholics – so when I take time off, I can’t slow down that need to get up and do a lot of things today.

"But I can change what those things are.

“I can figure out how to chill out, but I’m never going to be a chill person. “I’m a ‘bread girl’ now, or I’m like, ‘This isn’t going to cross-stitch itself!’ Hobbies are kind of incredible.”