Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce announce engagement

"LOVE STORY"

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce later said on his New Heights podcast that he had been disappointed not to meet her at the show.

Swift later revealed she was charmed by Kelce’s public declaration of interest, comparing it to an ’80s John Hughes movie scene. “If this guy isn’t crazy ... this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” she said when she appeared as a guest on the podcast in mid-August.

The couple kept their relationship private at first but went public in September 2023 when Swift appeared at a Chiefs game. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said.

Swift soon appeared at Chiefs games to cheer him on, while Kelce attended stops on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than US$2 billion worldwide.

The singer faced criticism from some NFL fans for frequent television cutaways during broadcasts, but the appearances cemented the couple’s status as a pop culture phenomenon.

Reactions poured in from fans, celebrities and brands. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote on social media: “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.” Google added a confetti animation when users searched for Swift’s name, while Buffalo Wild Wings jokingly offered to cater the wedding.