Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce announce engagement
The celebrity couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug 26), sharing the news in a joint Instagram post.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, alongside photos of Kelce proposing in a garden filled with pink and rose flowers. Swift’s song So High School played in the background.
The post drew more than 1.8 million likes within 20 minutes. The NFL was among those offering congratulations. US President Donald Trump also commented, telling reporters: “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person.”
No wedding date has been announced.
"LOVE STORY"
Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, began dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce later said on his New Heights podcast that he had been disappointed not to meet her at the show.
Swift later revealed she was charmed by Kelce’s public declaration of interest, comparing it to an ’80s John Hughes movie scene. “If this guy isn’t crazy ... this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” she said when she appeared as a guest on the podcast in mid-August.
The couple kept their relationship private at first but went public in September 2023 when Swift appeared at a Chiefs game. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said.
Swift soon appeared at Chiefs games to cheer him on, while Kelce attended stops on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than US$2 billion worldwide.
The singer faced criticism from some NFL fans for frequent television cutaways during broadcasts, but the appearances cemented the couple’s status as a pop culture phenomenon.
Reactions poured in from fans, celebrities and brands. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote on social media: “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.” Google added a confetti animation when users searched for Swift’s name, while Buffalo Wild Wings jokingly offered to cater the wedding.
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
Swift has won 14 Grammys, including a record four for Album of the Year. She recently announced her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, due for release on Oct 3.
She told fans the record would have a more upbeat tone, saying “life is more joyful”.
Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, co-hosts New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, a former NFL player. He has also racked up some TV credits, including hosting Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? game show and recently appearing in the Netflix movie Happy Gilmore 2.