Taylor Swift adds three more shows in Singapore on Mar 7, 8 and 9, 2024

Fan registration for general on-sale started on Jun 23 at 12pm Singapore time, and is ongoing until Jun 28, 12pm.

UOB cardmembers presales will begin on Jul 5 at 12pm and end on Jul 7 at 9am, with general on-sale opening on Jul 7 at 12pm via online, hotline and SingPost outlets.

Swift’s concert is expected to draw Swifties, as her fans are called, from around the region. Singapore is one of two Asian stops on her The Eras Tour, aside from Japan.