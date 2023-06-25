Taylor Swift adds three more shows in Singapore on Mar 7, 8 and 9, 2024
The pop singer will now perform a total of six shows in Singapore, her only stop in Southeast Asia.
On Sunday morning (Jun 25), the Singapore Sports Hub announced that Taylor Swift will perform three additional shows at the National Stadium in Singapore in 2024, on Mar 7, Mar 8, and Mar 9.
This brings the total number of shows here to six, equaling that of Coldplay’s concerts in Singapore in January 2024.
Fan registration for general on-sale started on Jun 23 at 12pm Singapore time, and is ongoing until Jun 28, 12pm.
UOB cardmembers presales will begin on Jul 5 at 12pm and end on Jul 7 at 9am, with general on-sale opening on Jul 7 at 12pm via online, hotline and SingPost outlets.
Swift’s concert is expected to draw Swifties, as her fans are called, from around the region. Singapore is one of two Asian stops on her The Eras Tour, aside from Japan.