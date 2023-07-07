Klook announces hotel packages that come with 2 Taylor Swift concert tickets, starting at S$542
These packages for her Singapore concerts go on sale at 12pm on Friday (Jul 7).
With the final day of "The Great War" upon us, Swifties clamouring for tickets for Taylor Swift's Singapore shows in March have received a few lifelines.
First, Ticketmaster has announced that they will be releasing more seats in three new categories with side or restricted views for all six shows. These are priced at S$88, S$108 and S$248.
Second, at 12pm on Friday (Jul 7), travel platform Klook will sell their Experience Packages which come with two tickets to Taylor Swift's concert and a night's stay at a selected hotel.
Starting at S$542, there are two types of Experience Packages available: One with a night's stay at a four-star hotel and the other with a night's stay at a five-star hotel.
Users can choose from various hotels including Furama Riverfront, Orchard Hotel Singapore, Raffles Hotel and Andaz Singapore.
To get in on this Klook app-only deal, you will need a Ticketmaster account. Once general sales start, you can select the concert ticket category and date you want, as well as your preferred hotel.
Do note that each user can only purchase a maximum of four concert tickets, that is, two Experience Packages. For more details, check out Klook's page.
So if you're a Swiftie who did not manage to secure an access code for Friday's general sale, you'll now have another option to try to catch the Anti-Hero singer.
Swift will be performing six shows here on her Eras Tour in March 2024. With Singapore being her only stop in Southeast Asia, demand for her shows has been exceptionally high. UOB presales on Jul 5 had queues exceeding one million people and sold out within three hours.
Despite being on tour, Swift is also hard at work releasing her music – her latest re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is scheduled for release on Friday.