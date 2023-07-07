Klook announces hotel packages that come with 2 Taylor Swift concert tickets, starting at S$542

To get in on this Klook app-only deal, you will need a Ticketmaster account. Once general sales start, you can select the concert ticket category and date you want, as well as your preferred hotel.

Do note that each user can only purchase a maximum of four concert tickets, that is, two Experience Packages. For more details, check out Klook's page.

So if you're a Swiftie who did not manage to secure an access code for Friday's general sale, you'll now have another option to try to catch the Anti-Hero singer.

Swift will be performing six shows here on her Eras Tour in March 2024. With Singapore being her only stop in Southeast Asia, demand for her shows has been exceptionally high. UOB presales on Jul 5 had queues exceeding one million people and sold out within three hours.

Despite being on tour, Swift is also hard at work releasing her music – her latest re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is scheduled for release on Friday.