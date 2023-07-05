UOB presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts sell out after 3 hours

Wednesday (Jul 5) marked the day of UOB presales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Singapore concerts and as predicted, it was an absolute proverbial bloodbath.

The start of what has been dubbed “The Great War” had Swifties, me included, all over the region (some of whom are newly-minted UOB cardmembers) sacrificing their lunch hour and flocking to Ticketmaster’s site, in hopes of securing a ticket for Swift’s March shows.

#SingaporeTSTheErasTour”, “Ticketmaster” and “taylor swift” trended on Twitter in Singapore as prospective ticket buyers started queueing up.

Many also pointed out getting "error: rate exceeded" messages when trying to log in to Ticketmaster an hour before presales opened at noon. A few users even had problems paying for their tickets after selecting them.

In response to the issues, Ticketmaster wrote on Facebook: "While most transactions are unaffected, we are aware that some customers seem to be experiencing issues with the site. We’re investigating and will share more information shortly. Please stay on the site as we are sorting this urgently, we will continue to provide updates as soon as possible."