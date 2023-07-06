Taylor Swift fans start queuing at SingPost outlets more than 24 hours before general ticket sales start

Taylor Swift fans who missed out on getting tickets during the UOB presale on Wednesday (Jul 5) clearly wasted no time just staring in disbelief into blank space. Ardent Swifties are right this instant lining up outside SingPost outlets all over Singapore – some even began queuing as early as 12am on Thursday, more than 24 hours before the start of general sales at 12pm on Friday.

And it’s easy to see why.

Aside from the fact that over 1 million people took part in the online UOB presales alone, several users also reported problems with Ticketmaster’s login page on Wednesday. As such, it stands to reason that Friday’s general sales will attract even more people to Ticketmaster’s page and potentially, lead to even more system problems.