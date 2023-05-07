Taylor Swift announces re-release of Speak Now, her third studio album from 2010

Taylor Swift is playing catch-up with her fans this year in a massive and impressive stadium show that embraces her artistic reinventions.

Nearly two months into the 52-show Eras Tour, Swift returned on Friday to the origins of her musical career in Nashville, Tennessee, a city in the United States she outgrew as a country starlet destined for pop stardom.

In front of 70,000 fans, Swift dropped the news that she would be releasing a re-recording of her Nashville-era 2010 record, Speak Now, on July 7.

Swift started releasing new versions of her early albums in 2021, after a dispute over the ownership of the masters, which were sold to – and then by – music executive Scooter Braun. Speak Now, Swift's third studio album will also be the third Taylor's Version recording. She released the re-recordings of her albums 2008's Fearless and 2012's Red in 2021.

Speak Now was an album she wrote entirely by herself and she performed one of the singles, Sparks Fly, after her announcement, followed by Teardrops on My Guitar, from her 2006 self-titled debut record.