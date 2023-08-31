Taylor Swift becomes first female artiste to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

On Wednesday (Aug 30), the streaming platform announced the news on its social media channels, writing: "Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."

The Weeknd has the honour of being the male artiste (and overall act) with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify, achieving more than 110 million. Just behind Taylor Swift at number three is rapper Bad Bunny, with 80 million listeners.

Swift is currently on a break from her wildly successful Eras world tour, which will resume on Nov 17 in Brazil.

Till then, Swifties can look forward to the release of her upcoming re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct 27.