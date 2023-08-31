Logo
Taylor Swift becomes first female artiste to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

The Weeknd holds the top spot for the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with more than 110 million.

Taylor Swift becomes first female artiste to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on Aug 7, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
31 Aug 2023 11:04AM
Taylor Swift continues her streak of success in 2023, which has seen her winning the Grammy Award for Best Music Video and having one of the highest-grossing world tours in history.

Now, Swift can add another feather to her cap – having become the first female artiste to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

On Wednesday (Aug 30), the streaming platform announced the news on its social media channels, writing: "Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."

The Weeknd has the honour of being the male artiste (and overall act) with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify, achieving more than 110 million. Just behind Taylor Swift at number three is rapper Bad Bunny, with 80 million listeners.

Swift is currently on a break from her wildly successful Eras world tour, which will resume on Nov 17 in Brazil.

Till then, Swifties can look forward to the release of her upcoming re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct 27.

Source: CNA/hq

